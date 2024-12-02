Blockchain.com partners with MetaMask

Specifically, this integration aims to enable seamless and secure crypto payments for MetaMask users worldwide, with an initial focus on key markets such as the UK, EU, and subsequently West Africa, reflecting regions with notable crypto adoption rates.

The collaboration facilitates direct crypto transactions within MetaMask wallets, leveraging Blockchain.com's existing user base of verified users. This approach aims to streamline the user experience by eliminating redundant Know Your Customer (KYC) processes. Representatives from Blockchain.com emphasised the significance of this partnership in enhancing user accessibility and experience within MetaMask.

Furthermore, officials from ConsenSys highlighted the importance of this integration in simplifying crypto access and usage, making it more approachable for a broader audience. Key features of the Blockchain.com Pay and MetaMask partnership include streamlined onboarding processes for new MetaMask users, leveraging Blockchain.com's KYC verification system. Additionally, Blockchain.com's reputation as a secure and regulated platform offers users confidence in conducting crypto transactions.

For businesses and developers, Blockchain.com Pay offers a suite of features including easy integration, seamless user experience, global reach, and forthcoming innovations in KYC processes such as no-document KYC. The partnership signifies a shared vision for the future of finance, promoting the seamless integration of crypto payments and supporting innovation within the crypto ecosystem.

More information about MetaMask

MetaMask, developed by ConsenSys, serves as a self-custody web3 platform, catering to a global user base engaged in various crypto activities including NFT minting, DeFi participation, and DAO involvement. ConsenSys, a blockchain and web3 software company established in 2014, is committed to advancing innovation within the web3 ecosystem through its suite of products and solutions, including MetaMask.

In March 2024, MetaMask partnered with Mastercard and reportedly entered the testing phase for a new cryptocurrency payment card. This collaborative effort aimed to establish a connection between the decentralised realm of Web3 and traditional financial systems. According to a report from CoinDesk, the proposed card would function entirely on the blockchain, facilitated by Baanx and operating within Mastercard's extensive network.

This integration aimed to combine MetaMask's sizable user base of 30 million with Mastercard's global payment infrastructure, allowing users to leverage their cryptocurrency assets for transactions at any establishment accepting card payments.