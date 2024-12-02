Blockchain.com and Bakkt expand crypto buying to all 50 US states

This collaboration brings secure and compliant crypto buying to US residents in all states by leveraging Bakkt's role in regulated crypto trading. Users can now seamlessly purchase select cryptocurrencies within the Blockchain.com app, benefiting from the platform's security features. The option to buy was extended to the 8 states Blockchain.com previously didn't offer brokerage features in, through working with Bakkt Crypto Solutions.











A partnership focused on security

Thanks to Bakkt, Blockchain.com is now able to offer crypto buying in all US states, with the partnership also covering key states such as New York, Nevada, New Jersey, Louisiana, Hawaii, Texas, Tennessee, and Virginia.

One of the key areas of focus for the partnership has been security and compliance, with the companies ensuring that the integration adheres to all necessary regulatory requirements. Blockchain.com implements the high industry standards when it comes to security, with measures such as multi-signature validation and regular security audits

Officials from Blockchain.com said they consider this expansion to be particularly meaningful, given the important role that states such as New York, Texas, and Virginia have in the industry. They are proud of working together with Bakkt to finally give all Americans this crypto trading experience.

Also commenting on this partnership, executives from Bakkt said that partnering with an important player in the industry such as Blockchain underscores their mission to offer secure and regulated crypto trading. Supporting Blockchain to reach all 50 US states is an exciting next step in their partnership and an opportunity to capture a growing market together.





What does Blockchain.com do?

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. It helps millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has earned the trust of more than 90 million wallets and over 40 million verified users, and has facilitated over USD 1 trillion in crypto transactions.





More information about Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt builds solutions that enable their clients to grow with the crypto economy. Through institutional-grade custody, trading, and onramp capabilities, their clients leverage technology that’s built for sustainable, long-term involvement in crypto. Bakkt Crypto Solutions is Bakkt’s in-house brokerage business.