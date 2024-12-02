Blockchain4EU project launched by the EC

The Commission has collaborated with the Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship & SMEs (DG GROW) to explore the existing, emerging and potential applications based on Blockchain and other Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLTs) for non-financial / industry sectors.

Furthermore, the project aims to identify, discuss and communicate possible uses and impacts of Blockchain and other DLT objects, networks and services within EU industrial or business contexts, from supply chains and assets monitoring, to intellectual property rights and authentication or certification. Its main outputs will contribute to explore future sociotechnical scenarios of production, distribution and use, and assess risks and opportunities for development and uptake, with a key focus on SMEs and on innovation and competitiveness.

The project will make use of a toolbox ranging from horizon scanning and behavioural insights to collaborative creation and speculative design, through desk and field research, stakeholder engagement, and a series of co-creation workshops with an extended group of technical experts and developers, social and economic scientists, entrepreneurs, legal experts, designers, business and labour representatives, and policy makers at local, national and EU levels.