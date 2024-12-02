Blockchain works on alternative Thunder network

The Thunder network is an alternative network of nodes that enables you make off-chain Bitcoin payments and settle back to the Bitcoin blockchain every now and then.

If you have ever tried sending a couple of Bitcoins from one wallet to another, you know it can take ten or twenty minutes before the blockchain confirms the transaction.

The reason behind this is that the blockchain is a network of servers that share the same record of transactions. When you send two Bitcoins, all the nodes in the blockchain are going to write a line with this transaction so that everyone can confirm that the originating wallet has lost two Bitcoins and the destination wallet now has two extra Bitcoins.

While Blockchain is not going to use Thunder for Blockchain wallet users just yet, the startup is already thinking about real life advantages of a solution like Thunder.