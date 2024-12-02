Blockchain users can now trade virtual assets on Samsung smartphones





The update helps blockchain users to access and process transactions by importing virtual assets stored on select cold hardware wallets to the Samsung Blockchain Wallet available on most Galaxy smartphones. In addition to the Samsung Blockchain Keystore, Galaxy smartphones can now connect to hardware wallets including the Ledger Nano S and Ledger Nano X.2.

After launching with the Galaxy S10 in 2019, the Samsung Blockchain Wallet has grown to support some of the most popular cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, ERC tokens, Tron (TRX), and TRC tokens. It also allows Galaxy users to explore decentralized apps (DApp) that use blockchain technology to authenticate the exchange of digital assets.