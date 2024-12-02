Blockchain to assist AGMs voting for Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

According to ADX, the service enables stakeholders to both participate in and observe votes held during annual general meetings. The exchange will showcase the project during the GITEX Tech Week, an Abu Dhabi-based technology conference.

When announcing the service, ADX invoked the Abu Dhabi Plan, an initiative undertaken by the government to modernize the emirate’s economy. The offering focuses on a use case that has spurred both private and public sector interest in the past.

This announcement comes months after regulators in Abu Dhabi were positioning themselves to encourage more fintech startups, including those focused on blockchain, to set up shop in the emirate, according to CoinDesk. For example, Loyyal, a blockchain startup, has been selected to participate in the Dubai Future Accelerators program. At the time, observers noted that the push came amid a broader effort to attract financial services to Abu Dhabi, the site continues.