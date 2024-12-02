Blockchain tech to be adopted by Cambodias Central Bank

The partnership aims to build a new payment infrastructure prototype using DLT systems. The startup was founded in 2016 and it is best known for its management of the Hyperledger Iroha software framework, to which he said National Bank of Cambodia will now be contributing.

While a host of central banks are studying the technology globally, Soramitsu representatives framed the news as unique as the central bank has agreed to go beyond “just studying” applications, according to CoinDesk.

So far, the National Bank Cambodia had made scarce public statements about the technology.