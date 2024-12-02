Blockchain startup Libra has a new lead

Libra is a financial startup that provides services by helping non-technical business execs better utilize blockchain data. The company’s enterprise product offers a tools layer that allows for both reporting on blockchain and non-blockchain data and an interface layer that allows for this data to be visualized. The company stressed that its “design-driven” interface is an immediate competitive advantage, positioning it as more refined than current open-source blockchain tools.

Libra’s goal, according to its CMO is to be required in every blockchain application, a goal he asserts the company has the ability to reach, according to coindesk.com. Jeremy Drane has stressed the potential for blockchain during his time with PwC, overseeing its partnership with blockchain industry firms including Blockstream, Digital Asset Holdings and Eris Industries.

Recently, Libra has also hired execs from the enterprise finance sector, noting its COO Dave Albert was formerly with BNY Mellon, while VP of product strategy Deepak Rao boasts experience at Visa, the site continues.