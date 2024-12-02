Blockchain startup Gem closes USD 7.1 mln funding

The round was led by Pelion Venture Partners, with KEC Ventures, Blockchain Capital, Digital Currency Group, RRE Ventures, Tamarisk Global, Drummond Road Capital, Tekton Ventures, Amplify.LA, Danmar Capital and angel investor James Joaquin participating.

The investment brings the total for the Californian startup to USD 10.4 million, with previous rounds raising USD 3.3 million over the last two years.

Since launching a multi-signature API for bitcoin developers, Gem says it is now expanding its API to develop a modular platform for blockchain applications that can be applied across multiple industries.