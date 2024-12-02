Blockchain Research Institute partners with Standard Bank





The partnership has introduced BRI Africa which brings together academics, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and researchers to undertake research on blockchain technology, bridging the gap between the technological functionality of blockchain and the real market need.

As such, the institution is working on over 100 projects with the motive to identify strategic opportunities, challenges, and implications of blockchain technology in business, government, and society.

As part of attempts to distribute the knowledge gathered across the country, part of the think-tank’s role will be providing a range of educational deliverables in the form of webinars, books, conferences. The institute will also deliver an online course, a collaboration of the BRI with INSEAD and Coursera.

The think tank is also fostering business ideas that center on blockchain technologies through the Africa Blockchain Incubation Program. According to BRI Africa, the program, which is currently open for Egypt and Zimbabwe, offers resources for new founders to use to launch and scale a startup.