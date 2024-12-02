Blockchain obtains USD 40 mln in Series B financing

The investing round saw the participation of GV (formerly Google Ventures), Nokota Management, and Digital Currency Group, the company’s official press release says.

The company will use the investment to expand its operations on a global scale. A part of the funds will be invested in research and development of emerging digital assets.

Blockchain was founded in 2011 as an open source software project. The company’s wallet software currently has millions of active users in 140 countries across the globe. The ewallet allows clients to transfer money directly to other members on the network.