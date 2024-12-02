Blockchain may rival the ACH network by 2025

According to a report from Deloitte, such systems could reach the scale of the ACH network, which processes 23 billion transactions annually, by 2025. The report also projects that Bitcoin and digital currencies will go mainstream, but that many alternative cryptocurrencies would likely vanish or be replaced by state-sponsored digital currencies.

The study suggested that incumbent financial providers are perhaps the most likely to commercialize the opportunity, but that the success of such initiatives would be based on how well blockchain technologies can interoperate.

The report recommended that financial incumbents ramp up efforts to explore the technology while developing potential new use cases. Still, it cautioned that the scale and size of the effort needed to bring about this change would pose its own challenges.