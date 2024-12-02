Blockchain may be a threat to big banks

A new Morgan Stanley report points out the banking industry’s current proof-of-concept phase as completing in 2018. It further lists key milestones the industry could use to determine the success of such projects within this time frame.

According to the report, institutions must successfully scale the technology, enable the transacting of assets and assess if the tech offers benefits that go beyond traditional legacy systems.

The next phase of blockchain adoption by financial institutions overlaps slightly with the current phase, running from 2017 to 2020, according to the Morgan Stanley report.

The final phase of the report picks up where the previous one left off, in 2021, and continues to 2025. During this Assets Proliferate phase Morgan Stanley predicts that more assets will move onto a blockchain as efficiencies prove out.