Blockchain investment fund seeks major investments from banks

Founded by financial technology consultant Chris Skinner and Singapore-based venture capital company Life.Sreda, the Banking on Blockchain Fund is hoping to raise USD 50 million by the end of 2016, with an additional USD 50 million to be raised by the end of 2017.

Those involved with the new initiative include Thomas Labenbacher, who will serve as managing director of the fund. Labenbacher has previously worked for Fidor Bank and Western Union. David Brear, a former director for consultancy Gartner, will serve as a lead partner for the fund.