Blockchain integrated into payments platform to aid the unbanked

UN tapped into IrisGuards technology to verify the identity of refugees in Jordan who, as part of the test, were awarded financial aid through an Ethereum-based payment platform. The company has announced that its EyePay platform, aimed at facilitating trusted payments, had been upgraded to interface with blockchain-based networks more easily, similar to the one deployed in the Jordan test.

According to a company’s press release, so far the tech company has helped the UN enroll over 2.3 million refugees from Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt and Syria using EyePay, as reported by CoinDesk. According to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as of 2016, there are 720,812 refugees and asylum seekers in the country.