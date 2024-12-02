Blockchain Capital raises USD 300 mln for Fund V

The fund was heavily oversubscribed at its USD 300 million hard cap with participation from strategic investors, pension funds, major university endowments and family offices from around the world. Since its inception in 2013, Blockchain Capital has invested in more than 110 companies, protocols and crypto assets across the ecosystem. The portfolio includes such industry players as Coinbase, Kraken, Anchorage and OpenSea, as well as DeFi leaders Aave, Nexus Mutual, and UMA.

Investments will be focused on blockchain infrastructure, DeFi, NFTs and emerging applications of blockchain technology. Select investors in Fund V will be participating in Blockchain Capital's strategic partnership program – including PayPal and Visa.