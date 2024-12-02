Blockchain Capital raises USD 13 mln for startup fund

The fundraise was oversubscribed, having had an original target of USD 10 million. The announcement follows Blockchain Capitals USD 7 million fund, revealed in June 2015.

The company said that it drew from the second fund over the course of 2015, using the proceeds to make investments in 23 startups focused on Bitcoin and blockchain projects.

Since its founding, Blockchain Capital has invested in 37 Bitcoin and blockchain industry startups and raised more than USD 15m. Blockchain Capitals portfolio includes startups such as Abra, Blockstream, Coinbase, Ripple and Wave.