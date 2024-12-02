Blockchain-based identity platform Verif-y to launch token sale

The startup is establishing a blockchain-based, digital identity solution layer to its existing credential and employment verification platform by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to exchange credentials and identification between individuals and organizations.

It is already commercially available, but with the application of blockchain it hopes to improve the protection of Personally Identifiable Information (“PII”), which is an important aspect to our identity. This new digital identity can then be utilized for identification purposes outside of the employment and educational markets, such as online login authentication, formal identifications (IDs), physical access and many more applications.

Verif-y’s app-token (VFY) facilitates in-service purchases on the platform (utilizing smart contracts), allowing organizations to manage their employees/students/members, and users to have their personal credentials verified and disseminated via the app. The app and supporting platform have been live since April 2017 and available for download on iOS and Android devices.