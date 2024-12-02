Blockchain applications, consortium for Malta Stock Exchange

MSE’s committee will be run by MSE board members, blockchain experts and its chairman, Joseph Portelli. The consortium will be sharing knowledge and establishing connections or joint-ventures with each other to assist fintech companies based on the blockchain technology, to grow by supporting them in designing and implementing blockchain applications.

Furthermore, with this consortium, the Malta Stock Exchange could be planning its first blockchain application, according to Coin Telegraph. It is very likely their first application on blockchain will replace standard stock exchange platforms, similar to Myanmar’s YSX plans, the site continues.

MSE’s blockchain committee focuses more on Malta’s blockchain interests, which would most likely concern the exchange of securities rather than blockchain in general.