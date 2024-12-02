Blockchain analytics company bitsCrunch receives financing of USD 3.6 million

bitsCrunch uses blockchain technology to offer security systems for NFTs with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). In addition to the main investor gamification and blockchain technologies company Animoca Brands, Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, and Polygon Studios were also involved. Other investors included Borderless Capital, Bison Funds, Mapleblock, Morning Star Ventures, Shima Capital, GravityX, Thykeblock Ventures, and Spark Digital Capital.

The funds raised will be used to further strengthen the team working on the security and protection systems behind blockchain-based projects. According to a representative of investor Animoca Brands, the number of non-fungible assets is increasing, as is the number of marketplaces for NFTs, and in this environment, bitsCrunch has the potential to significantly contribute to the security and reliability of the open metaverse.