Blockchain adds ether to consumer wallet

The company continues to give its customers new ways to interact in the digital ecosystem; with the addition of ether, customers are able to explore another digital asset.

Today’s integration offers a product experience with a centralized dashboard with tools for all users, whether it is about a new beginner or seasoned investor. Customers can simply toggle between bitcoin and ether to manage and transact funds. Moreover, the company has also integrated ShapeShift so trading bitcoin to ether and vice versa can happen all from one place.



Founded in 2011, Blockchain has created a consumer wallet for digital assets with over 16 million wallets across 140 countries.