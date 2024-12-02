



Following this announcement, the integration will offer BlockBee clients faster, cost-effective, and more efficient Bitcoin transactions, aiming to ensure a secure payment processing. BlockBee will remain dedicated to accelerating the development of the modern world of cryptocurrencies, as well as providing clients with secure and improved products.

In addition, both BlockBee and Lightspark will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the BlockBee x Lightspark collaboration

Included in the key features of Bitcoin Lightning on BlockBee are daily payouts (meaning that the funds collected via Bitcoin Lightning will be forwarded to BlockBee customer wallets daily at 00:00 UTC, provided the total balance exceeds BTC 0.00008), unified wallet address (Bitcoin Lightning payouts are expected to be sent to the same wallet address configured for Bitcoin in the BlockBee Dashboard, which will keep the wallet management straightforward), as well as low minimum transaction amount (clients will have the possibility to make payments as small as BTC 0.00000100 using Bitcoin Lightning, allowing greater flexibility in payment amounts).

At the same time, Bitcoin Lightning was developed as an addition to BlockBee’s growing suite of payment solutions, which is currently driven by CryptAPI technology. Its cost-effectiveness and scalability are expected to make it easier for businesses to optimise their cryptocurrency payment options. By combining their expertise and suite of services, both companies aim to welcome more customers and optimise their experience in the cryptocurrency market.



