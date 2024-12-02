

Furthermore, as detailed by BlackRock, Preqin is projected to generate approximately USD 240 million of recurring revenue in 2024, with the company expanding nearly 20% per year since 2021. Launched in 2003, Preqin focuses on data regarding the alternative investment industry. Currently, the company’s subscriber base spans over 90 countries, according to the information provided by the British government’s

.





Before the current news, BlackRock launched its retirement income solution,

, in defined contribution plans. The solution was set to deliver an additional method for retirement income, providing assured funds through target date funds. BlackRock’s LifePath Paycheck service could be accessed by participants over the age of 59 via annuity contracts from Equitable and Brighthouse Financial. Also, the company developed MyLifePath, a digital experience for showing how contributions could translate into income in retirement, to support the education of participants.