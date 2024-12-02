Blackhawk Network offers NFTs through gift card





Demonstrating this new capability via a promotion on Blackhawk Network’s Giftcards.com, the first 100 customers who purchase an AMC Theatres gift card of USD 50 or more will receive one of 100 limited-edition NFTs by Jon Shelley, a.k.a. Kryptoz. Once recipients have registered and redeemed the promotion via Bitski, they will be able to unlock Giftcards.com’s promotion within the NFT.

Viewable and usable within the metaverse, the NFTs follow the signature art and style of previous Kryptoz collections, although they are available exclusively through this promotion.

Bitski is a developer-focused blockchain wallet infrastructure provider that allows creators, brands, and platforms to create, sell, and purchase NFTs. The company connects communities, creators, and brands through ownable digital content. Bitski aims to allow mainstream brands and celebrities to bypass the crypto complexity of early marketplaces.