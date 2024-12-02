Black Friday, Cyber Monday Bitcoin-based online sales reached USD 296 million

Bitcoin was registered as the 9th biggest payment network worldwide over the biggest ecommerce weekend of the year, finishing only behind the likes of Visa, MasterCard, American Express and PayPal.

Black Friday proved more popular of the two days, with USD 152 million spent, as compared to USD 144 million on Cyber Monday.

Bitnet provides a digital commerce platform enabling enterprise-scale merchants to accept Bitcoin payments. Bitnet’s engineering, product, and business development team helped build and manage the payment gateway CyberSource.