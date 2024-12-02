BitX selects ZAZOO to allow users to spend their Bitcoins online or in-app

The partnership will allow Bitcoin users to spend their cryptocurrency online or in-app exclusively using VCpay, ZAZOOs patented mobile virtual card technology. Users can buy and sell Bitcoin from Bitcoin platforms like BitX, using traditional currencies, and they can use the cryptocurrency to buy a select range of goods and services online and offline.

Users activate VCpay by following an over-the-air registration process and linking the application to numerous funding options, including credit cards, EFTs, direct top-ups, cryptocurrencies and more. VCpay provides an alternative to conventional plastic cards by using existing international payment structures. MVC technology can thus be used anywhere in the world, without requiring merchants to make any changes to their hardware or software platforms. MVC is also NFC ready and can be used to transact at NFC enabled points-of-sale.

The deal between VCpay and BitX will make it possible for Bitcoin users to integrate the various virtual worlds in which they operate in order for them to gain tangible benefits. For example, a Massively Multiplayer Online gamer will be able to sell materials within the game in exchange for Bitcoins and will then be able to generate a VCpay MVC to pay for his UBER ride. Alternatively, he could speculate in Bitcoins on BitX and convert his balance or gains into a VCpay MVC to spend anywhere online.

Bitcoin is a decentralised digital commodity that provides an alternative to transacting with traditional currencies. Bitcoin is like digital cash and can be transferred from person to person or from a person to a business, without going via a processing house.