Bitwala releases messenger app for Bitcoin transactions

Friends can pay one another money owed for lunch with a friendly reminder and the money then sent through the messenger. The messenger also allows users to write notes or personal reminders within the chat that only the sender would be able to read.

Bitwala’s messenger requires no level of verification, thus is open for users at all levels. It allows users or recipients to decide how the money is sent or received. Transaction history can be conducted through the messenger where each transaction to and/or from a user is clearly displayed.