Bitwala relaunches via partnership with Striga





Formerly known as Nuri, Bitwala is relaunching its operations under its original name in collaboration with Striga. Through this partnership, Striga provides the company with Banking and Crypto-as-a-Service, enabling the crypto-banking app to leverage its trading and card-issuing functionality, according to officials.











More information about the relaunch

By partnering with Striga, Bitwala receives compliant digital assets and banking infrastructure without being required to manage regulatory challenges. Striga, a fully-owned subsidiary of Lastbit, offers financial services infrastructure for companies in the crypto and banking sectors. The Bitwala app is currently available in 29 countries within the European Economic Area, enabling users to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ether with the euro using Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) transfers. In regards to its platform, the company plans to integrate the Lightning Network and introduce a crypto-backed Visa debit card, both solutions being developed in partnership with Striga.



According to officials, Bitwala’s relaunched product is focused on the self-custodial Wallet, providing secure self-storage for users’ crypto. The company stated that it plans to return to its roots of Bitwala 1.0 from its launch in 2015, abandoning its ambitions of becoming a bank or building a complex business. Moreover, Bitwala intends to focus on enabling everyday usage of Bitcoin through on- and off-ramp, as well as the Visa card, which will be introduced in the upcoming period.





Bitwala’s basis for shutting down its operations





Currently, representatives from Bitwala detailed that they planned to develop a bank at that time, having all the necessary documentation, audits, applications, and approvals. The company also hired a workforce for the bank, having approximately 250 employees at peak. However, during the fundraising process, Celsius, FTX, Terra/Luna, and Ukraine happened, causing investors to refrain from financing, thus leaving the company without funds.



Bitwala filed for insolvency in August 2022 , stating liquidity issues due to a massive crypto bear market triggered by the Terra crash , with its operations shutting down in October 2022. At that time, Bitwala’s customer base was transferred to Vivid Money , a Germany-based neobank, with users being forwarded to the Vivid app. The company’s users could continue to manage their daily finances and trade cryptocurrencies, as Bitwala’s insolvency did not affect customers’ assets from their accounts.Currently, representatives from Bitwala detailed that they planned to develop a bank at that time, having all the necessary documentation, audits, applications, and approvals. The company also hired a workforce for the bank, having approximately 250 employees at peak. However, during the fundraising process, Celsius, FTX, Terra/Luna, and Ukraine happened, causing investors to refrain from financing, thus leaving the company without funds.

Striga’s latest developments