Bitwala integrates CryptoTax for tax declaration

Starting with the tax year 2019, Bitwala customers in all 31 countries of the European Economic Area (EEA) will benefit from ready-for-use and fully compliant tax statements for all transactions, according to the official press release. German and Swiss taxpayers will receive country-specific tax reports meeting all legal requirements.

Based on the expertise that the CryptoTax’ solution provides, the individualised reports can be passed on to be processed by tax accountants or directly handed over to tax authorities. For the tax year 2019 the creation of tax reports will be free of charge for Bitwala users.

For EEA residents outside of Germany and Switzerland, CryptoTax will produce elaborate generic tax reports, which can serve as a solid foundation for reporting taxes in the respective jurisdictions. Progressively, CryptoTax will include more EEA countries to optimise taxation by the click of a button.

