Bitwage upgrades payroll service for EU customers

Bitwage is a bitcoin payroll and international wage payment service allowing users to be paid or pay wages (wages in bitcoin, local currencies, and/or commodities).

Bitwage is now offering IBAN to EU customers who subscribe to its premium service, as well as those who see monthly transaction volumes in excess of EUR 1,999.

An IBAN is a unique string of numbers signifying a specific bank account, and should see customers able to access wages quickly. Previously, EU-based customers might have found themselves waiting for a claim to go through.

Previously reported, Bitwage raised USD 760,000 at the end of 2015 in a seed-funding round, and just over a year ago moved to add support for credit card payments.