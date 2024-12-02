Bitwage allows employers to pay workers via debit and credit cards

Users can now link their credit or debit card numbers to their Bitwage account, allowing them to choose that employee payment option in addition to bitcoin and traditional wire transfers.

The release, which follows an announcement that Bitwage that it had partnered with an undisclosed insurance carrier to cover cyberattacks, is the latest for the company.

Bitwage recently completed a startup accelerator program hosted by the Silicon Valley-based incubator of French telecom giant Orange.