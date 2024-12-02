BitVC ceases Litecoin futures, focuses on Bitcoin

The platform, a subsidiary of Chinese exchange Huobi, said that the decision was taken due to a lack of user demand, and the consensus that the world will only have one cryptocurrency value.



It confirmed that Litecoin and CNY spot trading and Litecoin withdrawals would remain unaffected.

The news comes amid further changes to the platform. BitVC recently altered the way it handles forced liquidation risk management, introducing automatic counterparty deleveraging, which prevents negative balances and eliminates the need to socialise losses.