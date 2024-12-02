Bitunix partners with MoonPay for crypto trading

This collaboration is set to improve Bitunix’s crypto trading experience and make it more accessible to users worldwide. Moreover, through this partnership, Bitunix aims to offer an expanded array of payment options, resulting in a frictionless onboarding process for its users. This collaboration is also designed to allow traders from around the globe to access Bitunix's state-of-the-art derivatives platform with ease.





Users can sell crypto for fiat currencies using Moonpay

According to the official announcement, this partnership underscores the partners' commitment to providing a comprehensive and user-centric platform, allowing traders to navigate both the crypto and traditional financial markets. Plans are underway to introduce the capability for users to sell cryptocurrencies for fiat currencies using Moonpay, hinting at more collaborative ventures in the pipeline.

MoonPay will impose a reasonable fee on transactions, ensuring a secure and efficient payment process. Bitunix users engaging in transactions through MoonPay will benefit from a minimum purchase amount of USD 3.99, making transactions more convenient and efficient for users across the globe. Additionally, Moonpay is widely recognised for serving numerous customers and maintaining strong regulatory compliance, thus, adding a layer of security and reliability to Bitunix's ecosystem.





More about Moonpay

Moonpay is a US-based Web3 infrastructure company that provides end-to-end solutions for payments, custody, world-class design, and enterprise-scale digital assets. The company is known for collaborating with a series of global brands, providing them with personalised Web3 strategies and ideas. Moreover, Moonpay is active in more than 160 countries and trusted by over 500 partners, including digital wallets, exchanges, and commercial brands.

In May 2023, Moonpay launched its app in more than 130 countries to offer a simplified multi-wallet management solution. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store following a soft launch that made it available to 15,000 people.