Bittylicious expands credit card payments to Altcoin buyers

In May 2014, the company announced support for credit card payments, adding the payment option for Bitcoin buyers. Bittylicious accepts bank transfers, cash payments and select mobile payments services such as Barclays Pingit, though card payments are only available in EUR.

Founded in 2013, Bittylicious is an exchange service in the UK, selling Blackcoin, Dogecoin, Darkcoin, Feathercoin, Maxcoin, Peercoin, Quarkcoin, StartCOIN, Vertcoin and Worldcoin. According to a company representative cited by the source, Altcoin buyers will be subject to the same security procedures as Bitcoin buyers. Users first need to upload an ID, which is then vetted by card processors. The process will take about one business day. Bittylicious users also need to provide their own wallet for all Bitcoin and Altcoin transactions.

