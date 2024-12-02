Bittrex adds 12 new coins in Q2 2016

Thus, Bittrex becomes the only exchange listing all of the CoinMarketCap top 20 coins. The coins added in order of most recent are: Rise, Waves, DigixDAO, Breakout, Project Decorum, The DAO, Krypton, Lisk, SARCoin, STEEM, Destiny, Memetic.

Both Waves, which was added in June 2016, and Lisk, which was added in late May 2016, were listed first on Bittrex and debuted as top-ten coins. They have steadily remained among the top dozen coins since their introduction. More than 95% of Steem and Waves trading is currently done through Bittrex.

WAVES is a decentralized platform that uses custom blockchain tokens to represent value. Tokens can be issued by any platform user, and can be transferred, swapped, and traded on an integrated decentralized exchange. Tokens may represent a share in a crowdfunding project, financial instrument, or any other item with inherent value. Lisk functions as an alternative to other decentralized application platforms. Its simple platform and use of JavaScript allows programmers to develop their own apps. Steem is a blockchain-based social media platform where users can earn rewards.

The cryptocurrency landscape is in a constant state of expansion as brand new coins are developed and built on blockchain technology. Bittrex supports both new and established cryptocurrencies. The exchange conducts compliance audits on all new coin launches, ensuring that users have the information they need to make informed decisions. The exchange currently supports more than 190 cryptocurrencies.