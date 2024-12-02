Bitt secures investment, launches Bitt Exchange

The Bitt Exchange is powered by AlphaPoint, a platform that serves as the backbone of exchanges including Bitfinex, Cointrader.net. It currently supports trading in 11 major fiat currencies, including USD, GBP, CAD, EUR and BBD.

The USD 1.5 million investment the company raised from Trinidad and Tobago investment group Avatar Capital will help it to develop and grow the Bitt Exchange, as well as its other services.

The Bitt Exchange aims to help those without access to banking services. The exchange will bridge the gap between traditional and digital currency markets, helping Caribbean customers to save money on international payments and remittances.