Bit.Store introduces KYC free virtual cards

With a commitment to facilitating seamless crypto transactions, Bit.Store is actively shaping the future of digital payments, making it more accessible to all through its innovative card solutions.











The website's transformation reflects a user-first philosophy. It showcases a layout that prioritises ease and efficiency. Users are greeted with clean lines, simplified content, and adaptive design, ensuring a seamless experience on any device. This revitalised portal paves the way for direct engagement with Bit.Store's array of services.





One Bit.Store card for all Web3 needs

The Bit.Store Virtual Crypto card, a Mastercard prepaid card, displays the following features:

KYC free : It eliminates cumbersome KYC process and offers effortless sign up from anywhere, at any time;

Fortified security: The fusion of Mastercard's trust and an extra layer of 2FA ensures top-tier security;

Zero issuing fee: The Bit.Store virtual card comes with no issuing fees, inactivity fees, annual fees, and no purchase fees for transactions up to USD 10,000;

The physical card beta: For those who value physical transactions, this option extends the virtual card's convenience into the physical realm. Available end of Q4 2023;

Seamless access: The card is accessible virtually and physically, and seamlessly integrates with Apple Pay and Google Pay, enabling transactions at over 100 million merchants worldwide via MasterCard. It facilitates smooth transactions with automatic crypto-to-fiat conversion and supports services like OpenAI subscriptions, Amazon, Netflix, and others.Card variability: Users have the flexibility to choose from multiple card BIN numbers allowing them to adjust the card capabilities according to their needs.

Company officials said their goal has consistently been to integrate cryptocurrency benefits into people's daily lives. They are pleased to unveil their new website, emphasising user-friendliness and accessibility, demonstrating their commitment to simplifying the crypto experience. The introduction of the Bit.Store Virtual Crypto Card, featuring no KYC requirements and zero issuing fees, marks a substantial stride in making crypto payments more straightforward and convenient for all.