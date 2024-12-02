Bitstamp reborn following temporary shut down

In order to prevent a new attach, the company announced updates to the exchange service include a migration to Amazons AWS cloud infrastructure, new hardware systems and the integration of BitGos multi-signature wallet technology. Bitstamp is also offering commission-free trading to all of its customers until 17 January 2015.

Recently, Bitstamp reported a hot wallet issue, advising customers not to deposit Bitcoin to old addresses. Bitstamp said a number of wallets were compromised and, upon learning of the breach, the exchange issued warnings and started to suspend operations.