Bitstamp partners LHV Bank





Bitstamp is partnering with the bank to help deliver on its priority of bringing certainty and stability to crypto investors and the crypto market, which intersects with LHV’s mission to increase access to financial services and capital. LHV will today cryptocurrency trading, having allowed customers to invest in cryptocurrency related ETF-s via certain investment accounts since 2018.

Bitstamp has more than 4.4 million customers around the world and continues to expand. Over the last decade Bitstamp has seen the cryptocurrency market diversify as assets have become more mainstream.

LHV is a domestic banking group in Estonia, with over 300,000 clients using its banking services.