Bitstamp, Masterpayment partner to support cryptocurrency purchases

Founded in 2011, Bitstamp is a global digital currency exchange and the EU’s largest in volume terms, according to the companys press release. Currently offering trading between BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, USD and EUR, the exchange favours caution over extravagance, care over profligacy and quality over quantity.

Masterpayment merges the core capabilities of an acquirer with those of a payment service provider and provides payout options in 14 settlement currencies, as well as corporate accounts via the in-house acquiring bank. Bitstamp customers can still spend USD or EUR using Visa and Mastercard credit or debit cards to purchase bitcoin (BTC), litecoin (LTC), ether (ETH) and ripple (XPR). The transaction fees will decrease from 8 percent to 5 percent.

This partnership will allow Bitstamp customers to experience smoother purchases as well as enhanced security. Standardized security procedures such as 3D Secure, as well as special fraud-prevention mechanisms between the payment gateway and Bitstamp based on bilaterally accepted parameters, ensure a permanent fine-tuning of the risk system and monitoring of transactions.