The Bitstamp service allows UK-based crypto-interested customers to participate in staking through a regulated exchange, offering a secure way to earn additional income on digital assets.

Following the UK Government's decision from January 2025 to exclude staking from the collective investment scheme (CIS) regulation, UK users can stake Ethereum (ETH) directly from their Bitstamp accounts through the Bitstamp Earn Programme. Moreover, customers depositing Cardano (ADA) in their Bitstamp Earn accounts will automatically benefit from staking.

Staking allows crypto holders to support operations on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network by delegating their crypto to a staking node operator that complies with transactions on the network. By using Bitstamp Earn, UK customers can maintain ownership of their crypto assets while gaining the opportunity to diversify their crypto strategy.

Currently, staking is available for two of the established PoS assets:

ETH with up to 3.10% APY;

ADA with up to 1.00% APY.

Rewards are paid out on a weekly or monthly basis, depending on the asset.

Furthermore, Bitstamp does not require any lock-up periods or conditions for staking independently of the protocol, but lock-up periods and conditions may apply depending on the PoS network, as well as commission fees.





More news from Bitstamp

Earlier in May 2025, Bitstamp expanded its crypto lending service by introducing seven new digital assets into its Earn Lending programme. The newly added tokens, namely DOT, NEAR, SUI, ALGO, UNI, DOGE, and PEPE, were made available with temporarily increased yields of up to 9% until 11 June 2025. Circle’s stablecoin, USDC, was also included in the optimised earnings during this period.