Bitstamp halts customer operations on alleged RNG attack

At the same time, Bitstamp has also e-mailed its customers about the cautionary procedure, cryptocoinsnews.com reports.

Bitstamp officials have stated that the private keys to old deposit addresses may have been lost (stolen). Dogecoin creator, Jackson Palmer, has speculated that the Bitstamp attack may have been caused either by database breach (public/private key compromised) or by use of fake random number generators (RNG) on accessing deposit addresses.

In this instance, the only affected accounts would belong to those that use their Bitstamp Bitcoin deposit address in an automated fashion, such as for mining payouts or other regular deposits.