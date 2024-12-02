Bitstamp expands lending programme with 7 new tokens

The newly added tokens, namely DOT, NEAR, SUI, ALGO, UNI, DOGE, and PEPE, will be available with temporarily increased yields of up to 9% until 11 June 2025. Circle’s stablecoin, USDC, is also included in the enhanced earnings during this period.

The Earn Lending programme, first introduced in 2023, is aimed at simplifying the process of digital asset lending while increasing market transparency. The platform offers daily yield disbursement and does not impose lock-in periods for assets. It also provides monthly performance reports, which are publicly accessible on the company's website.

Expanded lending, collateralised Loans

To support risk assessment and operational oversight, Bitstamp continues its partnership with Helsinki-based Tesseract, a digital asset lending company regulated by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority. The arrangement involves weekly monitoring of loan deployment and yield generation, along with minimum 100% collateral requirements on all stablecoin loans to mitigate counterparty risk.

A representative from Bitstamp said the company’s lending approach is shaped by efforts to address longstanding concerns around the lack of visibility in crypto lending practices. The addition of new tokens is intended to provide customers with more diversification options while maintaining transparency and security, according to the official.

It’s worth noting that the upgraded offering is not available to users in the United States, United Kingdom, or Japan due to regulatory restrictions. In May 2025, Bitstamp received a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) licence approval from Luxembourg's CSSF under the EU's MiCA regulation. This licence approval came after Bitstamp confirmed improvements to its stablecoin offerings in line with MiCA guidelines.