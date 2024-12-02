Bitspark to promote financial inclusion in Tajikistan

Bitspark aims to build off previous UNDP efforts in Tajikistan, while helping to serve the 85% to 90% of the population without formal banking accounts. Given these figures, Bitspark and the UNDP are proposing a pilot that would enable migrant works and their families to send and receive payments via smartphone devices.

For the UNDP, the proposal finds it building off efforts to use blockchain to distribute aid to refugees, while embarking on a broader effort to find possible ways to improve UN operations with distributed ledger technologies.