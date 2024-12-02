Bitsgap introduces AI assistant for crypto trading

The release brings an AI-driven approach to portfolio management, making Bitsgap one of the first platforms to integrate AI technology into crypto trading systems.

The AI Assistant is built on the company's years of experience in developing automated trading systems, and it allows users to apply AI insights across partner exchanges such as Binance, OKX, and KuCoin. The new tool shifts the focus from managing individual trading bots to overseeing entire portfolios, supporting assets such as Bitcoin and enabling traders to engage in diversified, crypto-to-crypto trading.

The AI analyses thousands of cryptocurrency pairs across all exchanges connected by the user, using back testing and algorithmic insights to select suitable automated trading strategies. It also introduces features such as portfolio management for streamlined control and take-profit options to lock in gains across multiple bots.

Representatives from Bitsgap noted that the AI Assistant offers traders data-backed strategies to manage the often-unpredictable crypto market.

More information about Bitsgap

Bitsgap is a crypto trading aggregator that connects over 15 exchanges, serving more than 600,000 traders. Its platform provides tools for both manual and automated trading, including its well-known DCA and GRID bots. In 2022, Bitsgap reported over 5 million bot activations and a trading volume exceeding USD 300 billion.

In August 2024, Bitsgap announced the launch of its new Bot Analytics Dashboard, designed to provide insights into the performance of users' trading bots. The feature was designed to provide users with a clear, detailed understanding of their earnings, trade performance, and market comparison.

Some of the primary features of this dashboard include a clear earnings overview, market performance comparison, detailed analysis and comprehensive filtering. At the time, Bitsgap officials talked about the company’s goal to provide traders with the insights they need to make informed decisions and optimise their strategies. They also described this new feature as a significant step towards achieving that goal.