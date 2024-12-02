BitSend releases Checkcoin

Checkcoin enables users to get Bitcoin rewards by recommending GPS-based locations globally. Via Checkcoin, mobile users are able to reward each other by discovering and recommending great visiting places globally.

These specific hotspots are called CheckPoints which are GPS-based marked and registered through their Checkpoint platform. When another user checks in at an already registered location with the mobile phone, they are rewarded with Checkcoins.

Checkcoin is developed to work in the Bitcoin payment processing solutions environment and making cryptocurrencies accessible to people worldwide. Checkcoin is based on the block-chain medium of exchange that is electronically created and stored.

The BitSend team is still actively developing Checkcoin core infrastructure, with Checkcoin Platform and Checkcoin Mobile currently scheduled for release in Q1 2015.