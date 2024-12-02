Bitsane launches cryptocurrency exchange platform

The exchange is built with a focus on the needs of the global cryptocurrency community and offers trade execution for a variety of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum. In addition to conventional web-based trading and exchange platform, Bitsane allows its customers to trade on their mobile devices.

Furthermore, it also offers full-featured API access to developers, encouraging them to build cryptocurrency applications using Bitsanes tools and services. Users can also benefit from a range of deposit and withdrawal options. The choices are currently limited to bank wire transfer, SEPA, and OKPay with more options under way.

egarding security, Bitsane said that it has incorporated network protection, up-to-date infrastructure, network backup, advanced monitoring and cold storage. In addition, customers will get assistance from professional support anytime they want.

According to the official announcement, the startup also plans to introduce a powerful investment platform along with margin trading and margin lending features and automated trading support on the exchange.