Bitreserve launches Changemoney.Org website

The new website provides a view of how much Bitreserve holds in different currencies, where its members are located, which currencies they are holding and where they are sending it.

Visitors can move the globe on the website and see how Bitreserve’s money has moved. Changemoney.org also allows visitors to see where Bitreserve members are located – not specific streets or addresses, but their general location.

Bitcurrencies are not redeemable for the fiat currency with which they share a denomination. They can be exchanged among members or converted back to bitcoin and sent over the Bitcoin Network. For the time being, the system is bitcoin-in/bitcoin-out.

Bitreserve also announced the launch of the bitrupee (BitINR) and bitpeso (BitMXN), two developing world currencies now supported by Bitreserve’s cloud money system.