Bitreserve launches API-based platform

The new platform evolves the company from a digital currency service to a currency exchange and online transactions platform that online and mobile users can utilize (similar to ecommerce platforms in place for traditional, hard currencies).

Bitreserve allows users to hold money in the currency of their choice, but transact in Bitcoin which empowers the user by removing the need for fee hungry financial institutions and the risk of holding Bitcoin which continues to suffer from significant value volatility.

Bitreserve has partnered with Grupo Elektra (a retail store with outlets across Latin, Central, and North America). Minor admits that Elektra would lose interest in Bitreserve if Bitreserve refused to off services that include the Mexican Peso and the USD.

Bitreserve has listed its official docs at GitHub. It offers client libraries in PHP, Python, and Ruby SDKs. The idea behind the API-strategy is to expand the Bitreserve ecosystem to include both private individuals as well as public and enterprise organizations.