This partnership marks a strategic move towards enhancing accessibility for crypto holders, facilitating seamless spending without the necessity of traditional banking or exchange accounts.

The Bitrefill crypto card enables users to securely hold their crypto assets and use them for transactions. It supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, and BNB, allowing users to top up their cards in EUR. This integration with Striga's crypto-banking infrastructure ensures robust management of funds, streamlining compliance and anti-money laundering protocols.

Building upon its foundation on the Lightning Network, Bitrefill expands its services to include physical card transactions similar to conventional VISA cards. Striga contributes technical expertise and advanced infrastructure to support the functionality of Bitrefill's new physical cards, which accept multiple cryptocurrencies and facilitate real-time conversion rates, detailed transaction histories, and SEPA transfers to euros.

What are the main features of the Bitrefill Card?

Some of the most important features of the Bitrefill Card include multi-currency support, real-time conversion rates, comprehensive transaction histories, SEPA transfers, and the ability to spend crypto assets without reliance on traditional banking systems. Future plans include enhancements such as Lightning Network deposits and integration with Apple Pay, further enhancing flexibility for Bitrefill's global customer base.

Bitrefill officials also emphasised the card's unique benefits, namely no locked crypto funds, staking requirements, custody obligations, minimum spend thresholds, or monthly fees. This approach underscores Bitrefill's commitment to meeting customer demand for self-custody of digital assets until they are ready for expenditure.